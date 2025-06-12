Champs Pizza
Featured Items
Large 16" BYOPizza
Customize your pizza with your favorite sauce, cheese, meats, and toppings to create a personalized flavor experience.$16.99
Pretzel Bites
Deep fried Pretzel bites served with our house made Yuengling beer cheese.$6.99
Champs Burger
Fresh ground chuck and brisket blend patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Mayo.$11.49
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Personal 8" BYOPizza
Customize your pizza with your favorite sauce, cheese, meats, and toppings to create a personalized flavor experience.$6.99
Small 12" BYOPizza
Customize your pizza with your favorite sauce, cheese, meats, and toppings to create a personalized flavor experience.$12.49
Medium 14" BYOPizza
Customize your pizza with your favorite sauce, cheese, meats, and toppings to create a personalized flavor experience.$14.49
Large 16" BYOPizza
Customize your pizza with your favorite sauce, cheese, meats, and toppings to create a personalized flavor experience.$16.99
Personal Pickle Pizza
Champs creamy garlic sauce topped with provolone cheese and sliced pickles!$7.99
Half & Half Pizzas
Small 12" Specialty Pizzas
12" All the Way Pizza
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, veggies, and melted cheese on tomato sauce. A classic combination of flavors!$16.99
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
A unique pizza with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, diced chicken and provolone cheese.$16.99
12" BLT Pizza
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo with a Crust topper.$16.99
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Diced chicken, provolone cheese and Champ's house made buffalo sauce.$16.99
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Diced chicken, bacon crumbles and provolone cheese with a ranch sauce.$16.99
12" Garlic Chicken Pizza
Garlic sauce, diced chicken, crushed red pepper flakes, provolone cheese, red onions and chopped tomatoes.$16.99
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Featuring our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, ham, cinnamon and pineapple chunks for a sweet and savory combination.$16.99
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Packed with our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, offering a hearty and meaty experience.$16.99
12" New York Style Pizza
Large deli sliced pepperoni and provolone cheese. Traditional pie cut!$14.00
12" Pickle Pizza
Champs creamy garlic sauce topped with provolone cheese and sliced pickles!$13.99
12" RMA Culvers Way Pizza
COACH'S CHOICE! Pepperoni, sausage and banana peppers.$16.99
12" Veggie Lovers Pizza
A vegetarian option with our signature tomato sauce, cheese, and a variety of colorful vegetables such as green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, banana peppers, black and green olives.$16.99
12" White Pizza
Made with our garlic butter sauce and topped with our premium mix of mozzarella and provolone cheese.$13.00
12" Half and Half Pizza$16.99
Medium 14" Specialty Pizzas
14" All the Way Pizza
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, veggies, and melted cheese on tomato sauce. A classic combination of flavors!$19.99
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
A unique pizza with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, diced chicken and mozzarella/provolone cheese.$19.99
14" BLT Pizza
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo with a Crust topper.$19.99
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Diced chicken, provolone cheese and Champ's house made buffalo sauce.$19.99
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Diced chicken, bacon crumbles and provolone cheese with a ranch sauce.$19.99
14" Garlic Chicken Pizza
Garlic sauce, diced chicken, crushed red pepper flakes, provolone cheese, red onions and chopped tomatoes.$19.99
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Featuring our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, ham, cinnamon and pineapple chunks for a sweet and savory combination.$19.99
14" Meat Lovers Pizza
Packed with our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, offering a hearty and meaty experience.$19.99
14" New York Pepperoni Pizza
Large deli sliced pepperoni and provolone cheese. Traditional pie cut!$16.00
14" Pickle Pizza
Champs creamy garlic sauce topped with provolone cheese and sliced pickles!$15.99
14" RMA Culver Way Pizza
COACH'S CHOICE! Pepperoni, sausage and banana peppers.$19.99
14" Veggie Lovers Pizza
A vegetarian option with our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, and a variety of colorful vegetables such as green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, banana peppers, black and green olives.$19.99
14" White Pizza
Made with our garlic butter sauce and topped with our premium mix of mozzarella/provolone cheese.$15.00
14" Specialty Half and Half$19.99
Large 16" Specialty Pizzas
16" All the Way Pizza
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, veggies, and melted cheese on tomato sauce. A classic combination of flavors!$22.99
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
A unique pizza with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, diced chicken and mozzarella/provolone cheese.$22.99
16" BLT Pizza
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo with a Crust topper.$22.99
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Diced chicken, provolone cheese and Champ's house made buffalo sauce.$22.99
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Diced chicken, bacon crumbles and provolone cheese with a ranch sauce.$22.99
16" Garlic Chicken Pizza
Garlic sauce, diced chicken, crushed red pepper flakes, provolone cheese, red onions and chopped tomatoes.$22.99
16" Hawaiian Pizza
A unique pizza with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, diced chicken and mozzarella/provolone cheese.$22.99
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Packed with our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, offering a hearty and meaty experience.$22.99
16" New York Style Pizza
Large deli sliced pepperoni and provolone cheese. Traditional pie cut!$18.00
16" Pickle Pizza
Champs creamy garlic sauce topped with provolone cheese and sliced pickles!$17.99
16" RMA Culver Way Pizza
COACH'S CHOICE! Pepperoni, sausage and banana peppers.$22.99
16" Veggie Lovers Pizza
A vegetarian option with our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, and a variety of colorful vegetables such as green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, banana peppers, black and green olives.$22.99
16" White Pizza
Made with our garlic butter sauce and topped with our premium mix of mozzarella/provolone cheese.$17.00
16" Specialty Half and Half$22.99
Food
Appetizers
3 Meatball App
3 delicious meatballs covered in our marinara sauce. Perfect appetizer!$4.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, Jalapenos, pulled pork and red onions.$10.99
Buffalo Chips
Sliced and fried buffalo seasoned potatoes served with a side of ranch.$6.99
Cheese Sticks
Fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of marinara.$6.99
Dip Buffalo Chicken Dip
Our house made cheesy buffalo dip served with tortilla chips.$9.99
Dumpster Bowl
Fries topped with our cheese sauce, bacon, Jalapenos, red onions and boneless wings with your choice of sauce then drizzled with ranch.$11.99
French Fries
Beer battered french fries$3.99
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh fried mushrooms served with a side of ranch or marinara.$6.99
Fried Pepperoni
Spicy pepperoni fried to perfection and served with a side of ranch.$6.99
Fried Pickle Chips
Sliced, battered and fried dill pickles served with ranch.$7.99
1/2 Garlic Cheese Bread
Cheesy bread with our garlic spread and a side or marinara.$3.49
Full Garlic Cheese Bread
Cheesy bread with our garlic spread and a side or marinara.$4.99
Loaded Fries/Tots
Fries or tots topped with cheese sauce, bacon, Jalapenos and red onions.$6.99
Mac Bites
Fried Mac N' Cheese bites.$4.99
Onion Petals
Deep fried onion petals served with southwest ranch.$6.99
Pretzel Bites
Deep fried Pretzel bites served with our house made Yuengling beer cheese.$6.99
Red Hot Jalapenos
Breaded and fried jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese.$7.29
Spicy Cheese Curds
Spicy breaded Wisconsin cheese curds served with a side of ranch.$7.99
Tater Kegs
Bacon, cheddar cheese and chive stuffed taters.$7.99
Tater Tots
Crispy golden brown fried taters.$3.99
Tortilla Chips
served with a side of salsa, beer cheese or cheese sauce$3.99
Burgers
Champs Burger
Fresh ground chuck and brisket blend patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Mayo.$11.49
Mushroom Swiss
Fresh ground chuck and brisket blend patty with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and steak sauce.$11.49
Craft Beer Cheese Burger
Fresh ground chuck and brisket blend patty covered in Champ's craft beer cheese, fried onions and jalapenos.$11.49
Rise and Shine Burger
Fresh ground chuck and brisket blend patty topped with a fried egg, bacon crumbles, lettuce, tomato and Mayo.$12.99
Calzones
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Diced chicken, provolone cheese and our Champs house-made buffalo sauce.$8.99
Italian Calzone
Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Onions, Hot peppers, provolone cheese and our creamy Italian dressing.$8.99
Pizza Calzone
Pepperoni, provolone cheese and pizza sauce.$8.49
Hoagie Steak Calzone
Steak, onions, green peppers, provolone cheese and our steak sauce.$8.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Diced Chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and ranch dressing.$8.99
Desserts
Kids Meals
Platters
Spaghetti Plain
Spaghetti with our house made marinara.$4.99
Spaghetti with meatball
Spaghetti and meatballs with our house made marinara sauce.$6.99
Spaghetti Dinner plain
Spaghetti and house made marinara sauce with your choice of side salad, garlic bread or garlic cheese bread.$7.99
Spaghetti Dinner Meatballs
Spaghetti, meatballs and house made marinara sauce with your choice of side salad, garlic bread or garlic cheese bread.$9.99
Fishtail Platter
Flavorful, tender and flaky Gloucester style breaded wild caught Cod.$10.49
Fish and Chips
Delicious battered cod served with fries, coleslaw and tarter sauce.$11.49
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter
Grilled marinated juicy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and Mayo on a brioche bun.$11.49
Philly Steak Platter
100% Sirloin loaded with sauteed mushrooms, onions and cheese on a baguette hoagie roll.$10.49
Chicken Tender Platter
Juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside breaded tenders.$9.99
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled juicy diced chicken with your choice of jalapeno cheese or sun-dried tomato tortilla and a Mexican cheese blend. Served with lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream on the side.$9.49
Steak Quesadilla
100% Diced Sirloin with your choice of jalapeno cheese or sun-dried tomato tortilla and a Mexican cheese blend. Served with lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream on the side.$9.49
Chicken Wrap
Grilled juicy diced chicken with your choice of jalapeno cheese or sun-dried tomato tortilla stuffed with lettuce, tomato and your choice of sauce.$9.49
Steak Wrap
100% Sirloin with your choice of jalapeno cheese or sun-dried tomato tortilla stuffed with lettuce, tomato and your choice of sauce.$10.49
Salad
Asian Pecan Salad
Fresh lettuce topped with dried cranberries, candied pecans, Madrid oranges, chow mein noodles, provolone cheese, and sunflower seeds.$9.49
Chef Salad
Fresh lettuce topped with tomato, provolone cheese, pepperoni, Ham, Green peppers and onions with your choice of dressing.$8.99
Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce topped with tomato, provolone cheese, pepperoni and your choice of fried or grilled chicken. Ask to have your Chicken tossed in any of our sauces.$8.99
Salad Italian SALAD
Fresh lettuce topped with tomato, provolone cheese, pepperoni, diced ham, salami, banana peppers and onions served best with our creamy Italian dressing.$8.99
House Salad
Fresh lettuce topped with tomato, provolone cheese, pepperoni and your choice of dressing.$4.99
Lunch House Salad
Fresh lettuce topped with tomato, provolone cheese, pepperoni and your choice of dressing.$4.99
Subs
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, provolone cheese and our house made pizza sauce.$8.99
Champs Super Sub
Pepperoni, Ham, salami, sausage, Provolone cheese, onions, Hot peppers, Green peppers, mushroom, lettuce, tomatoes and our creamy Italian dressing and/or mayo.$9.99
Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, provolone cheese and our house made pizza sauce.$8.49
Italian Sub
Pepperoni, Ham, salami, provolone cheese, onions, Hot peppers, lettuce and tomato with our creamy Italian dressing.$8.99
Hoagie Steak Sub
Steak, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes with mayo.$8.99
BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese with mayo.$8.99
Ham and Cheese Sub
Shaved Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes with mayo.$8.99
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Diced chicken and provolone cheese with our house made Champs buffalo sauce.$8.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Diced chicken, bacon and provolone cheese with a ranch drizzle.$8.99
Veggie Sub
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, Green peppers, onions, Hot peppers, provolone cheese, black and green olives with mayo.$8.99
PLT Sub
Pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese with mayo.$8.99
Wings
Side Sauces
A1 side$0.59
BBQ side$0.59
Beer Cheese side$0.59
Blue Cheese side$0.59
Carolina Gold side$0.59
Ceaser$0.59
Celery$0.99
Champ's House Buffalo side$0.59
Creamy Italian side$0.59
Franks side$0.59
Garlic Parmesan side$0.59
Garlic Sauce$0.79
Golden Italian$0.59
Honey French side$0.59
Honey Mustard side$0.59
Hot Honey side$0.59
Hot Honey BBQ side$0.79
Lite Italian side$0.59
Medium side$0.59
Mango Habanero side$0.59
Marinara side$0.59
Mayo side$0.59
Nacho Cheese side$0.59
Nashville Hot side
Ranch side$0.59
Raspberry Vinaigrette side$0.59
Sour Cream side$0.59
Southwest Chipotle Ranch side$0.59
Spicy Garlic Parmesan side$0.79
Super Hot side$0.59
Sweet Thai Chili side$0.59
Tarter Sauce$0.59
Thousand Island side$0.59
Zinger side$0.59
Salt & Vinegar(dry-rub) side$0.59
Nashville Hot (dry-rub) side$0.59
Lemon Pepper(dry-rub) side$0.59
Chipotle Cinnamon(dry-rub) side$0.59
Side Items/ Toppings
Bacon Side$0.59
Banana Pepper Side$0.59
Black Olives Side$0.59
Cole Slaw$1.00
Green Olives Side$0.59
Green Peppers Side$0.59
Ham Side$0.59
Jalapeno Peppers Side$0.59
Mushrooms Side$0.59
Onions Side$0.59
Pepperoni Side$0.59
Pineapples Side$0.59
Salami Side$0.59
Sausage Side$0.59
Tomatoes Side$0.59
Grilled Chicken Breast$2.50