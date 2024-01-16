Welcome to
Welcome to Champs Pizza & Pub
Champs Pizza & Pub in Thornville, OH is a beloved local spot renowned for its delectable pizzas, crisp salads, hearty subs, and refreshing cold beer selection. Nestled in the heart of Thornville, it's the ultimate destination for pizza enthusiasts craving a delicious meal paired with a laid-back pub atmosphere. Whether you're in for a casual night out or a quick bite with friends, Champs Pizza & Pub offers a flavorful experience that keeps patrons coming back for more.
At Champs Pizza & Pub, our commitment to quality shines through our freshly made dough crafted in-house daily, ensuring every bite is a taste of perfection.
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering and satisfy your cravings with ease - order your favorite pizzas, salads, and subs, online from Champs Pizza Pub in Thornville, OH today!
We’re excited to welcome you into Champs Pizza & Pub, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.
Our first visit to Champs. Very clean and very friendly staff. The menu was impressive. They offer a variety of food. The pizza is delicious and they are generous with toppings. The burger was good and so were the fries. Will definitely go back.
I ordered a chef salad. When the bowl came out it was big enough to feed 4 of us and still bring home some! They do not skimp on portions AT ALL. If you're eating there to get filled up, you will and will probably have extras. They have a nice clean environment with friendly staff and a laid bad demeanor. Kid friendly with high chairs as well. Highly recommend if you're in the area. My dad frequently goes, and now I see why!
We started out with the tots and pretzel bites with Yuengling beer cheese dip. Next up were side salads topped with a pile of provolone and pepperoni. We finished strong with the incredible pepperoni pizza. Great tap choices of draft beer. Excellent service and good value. It’s not if we will be back, but when!