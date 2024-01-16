Champs Pizza

I ordered a chef salad. When the bowl came out it was big enough to feed 4 of us and still bring home some! They do not skimp on portions AT ALL. If you're eating there to get filled up, you will and will probably have extras. They have a nice clean environment with friendly staff and a laid bad demeanor. Kid friendly with high chairs as well. Highly recommend if you're in the area. My dad frequently goes, and now I see why!