Champs Pizza
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
- Build Your Own Pizza - Personal 8"
Customize your pizza with your favorite sauce, cheese, meats, and toppings to create a personalized flavor experience.$6.99
- Build Your Own Pizza -Small 12"
Customize your pizza with your favorite sauce, cheese, meats, and toppings to create a personalized flavor experience.$12.49
- Build Your Own Pizza -Medium 14"
Customize your pizza with your favorite sauce, cheese, meats, and toppings to create a personalized flavor experience.$14.49
- Build Your Own Pizza - Large 16"
Customize your pizza with your favorite sauce, cheese, meats, and toppings to create a personalized flavor experience.$16.99
Half & Half Pizzas
Small 12" Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza
Featuring tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham or Canadian bacon, and pineapple chunks for a sweet and savory combination.$16.99
- 12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Packed with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and sometimes ham or Canadian bacon, offering a hearty and meaty experience.$16.99
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
A unique pizza with BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled or shredded chicken, red onions, and fresh cilantro for a tangy and savory flavor profile.$16.99
- 12" White Pizza
Made with olive oil or Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, garlic, and fresh basil, offering a creamy and garlic-infused taste.$16.99
- 12" Veggie Lovers Pizza
A vegetarian option with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and a variety of colorful vegetables such as bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and spinach.$16.99
- 12" All the Way Pizza
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, veggies, and melted cheese on tomato sauce. A classic combination of flavors!$16.99
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$16.99
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.99
- 12" BLT Pizza$16.99
- 12" RMA Culvers Way Pizza$16.99
- 12" Garlic Chicken Pizza$16.99
- 12" New York Style Pizza$16.99
- 12" Half and Half Pizza$16.99
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Packed with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and sometimes ham or Canadian bacon, offering a hearty and meaty experience.
Medium 14" Specialty Pizzas
- 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
A unique pizza with BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled or shredded chicken, red onions, and fresh cilantro for a tangy and savory flavor profile.$19.99
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$19.99
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza
Featuring tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham or Canadian bacon, and pineapple chunks for a sweet and savory combination.$19.99
- 14" Meat Lovers Pizza
Packed with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and sometimes ham or Canadian bacon, offering a hearty and meaty experience.$19.99
- 14"All the Way Pizza
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, veggies, and melted cheese on tomato sauce. A classic combination of flavors!$19.99
- 14" Veggie Lovers Pizza
A vegetarian option with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and a variety of colorful vegetables such as bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and spinach.$19.99
- 14" White Pizza
Made with olive oil or Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, garlic, and fresh basil, offering a creamy and garlic-infused taste.$19.99
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
- 14" BLT Pizza$19.99
- 14" RMA Culver Way Pizza$19.99
- 14" Garlic Chicken Pizza$19.99
- 14" New York Pepperoni Pizza$19.99
- 14" Specialty Half and Half$19.99
Large 16" Specialty Pizzas
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza
Featuring tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham or Canadian bacon, and pineapple chunks for a sweet and savory combination.$22.99
- 16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Packed with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and sometimes ham or Canadian bacon, offering a hearty and meaty experience.$22.99
- 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
A unique pizza with BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled or shredded chicken, red onions, and fresh cilantro for a tangy and savory flavor profile.$22.99
- 16" White Pizza
Made with olive oil or Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, garlic, and fresh basil, offering a creamy and garlic-infused taste.$22.99
- 16" Veggie Lovers Pizza
A vegetarian option with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and a variety of colorful vegetables such as bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and spinach.$22.99
- 16" All the Way Pizza
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, veggies, and melted cheese on tomato sauce. A classic combination of flavors!$22.99
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$22.99
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.99
- 16" BLT Pizza$22.99
- 16" RMA Culver Way Pizza$22.99
- 16" Garlic Chicken Pizza$22.99
- 16" New York Style Pizza$22.99
- 16" Specialty Half and Half$22.99
Food
Appetizers
- Tater Kegs$7.99
- Spicy Cheese Curds$7.99
- Tater Tots$3.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Garlic Bread w Cheese$3.49
- Red Hot Jalapenos$7.29
- Fried Pepperoni$6.99
- Buffalo Chips$6.99
- Pretzel Bites$6.99
- Onion Petals$6.99
- Fried Pickle Chips$7.99
- BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos$10.99
- Loaded Fries$6.99
- Fried Mushrooms$6.99
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.99
- Dumpster Bowl$11.99
- Cheese Sticks$6.99
- Mac Bites$4.99
Burgers
Calzones
Platters
- Spaghetti plain$4.99
- Spaghetti with meatball$6.99
- Spaghetti Dinner plain$7.99
- Spaghetti Dinner Meatballs$9.99
- Fishtail Platter$10.49
- Fish and Chips$11.49
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter$11.49
- Philly Steak Platter$10.49
- Chicken Tender Platter$9.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.49
- Steak Quesadilla$9.49
- Chicken Wrap$9.49
- Steak Wrap$10.49
Salad
Subs
Wings
Side Sauces
- Side of Super Hot$0.59
- Side of Champ's House Buffalo$0.59
- Side of Hot Honey$0.59
- Side of Zinger$0.59
- Side of Medium$0.59
- Side of Sweet Thai Chili$0.59
- Side of Carolina Gold$0.59
- Side of BBQ$0.59
- Side of Garlic Parmesan$0.59
- Side of Ranch$0.59
- Side of Blue Cheese$0.59
- Side of Creamy Italian$0.59
- Side of Lite Italian$0.59
- Side of Thousand Island$0.59
- Side of Honey Mustard$0.59
- Side of Honey French$0.59
- Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.59
- Side of Southwest Chipotle Ranch$0.59
- Side of Franks$0.59
- Side of A1$0.59
- Side of Mayo$0.59
- Side of Beer Cheese$0.59
- Side of Nacho Cheese$0.59
- Garlic Sauce$0.79
Side Items/ Toppings
- Side of Pepperoni$0.59
- Side of Sausage$0.59
- Side of Salami$0.59
- Side of Bacon$0.59
- Side of Ham$0.59
- Side of Onions$0.59
- Side of Mushrooms$0.59
- Side of Green Peppers$0.59
- Side of Tomatoes$0.59
- Side of Black Olives$0.59
- Side of Green Olives$0.59
- Side of Pineapples$0.59
- Side of Hot Peppers (Banana)$0.59
- Side of Jalapeno Peppers$0.59