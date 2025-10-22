Skip to Main content
Champs Pizza
0
Order Now
Home
/
Spaghetti Dinner plain
Spaghetti Dinner plain
$0
Spaghetti Dinner Mods
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Salad Dressing
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Spaghetti and house made marinara sauce with your choice of side salad, garlic bread or garlic cheese bread.
Champs Pizza Location and Hours
(740) 246-4600
14630 Township Rd 1061, Thornville, OH 43076
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement